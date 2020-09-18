Matthew Jason Faust
Tampa, FL - Matthew Jason Faust, 49, of Tampa, FL, passed away suddenly on September 11, 2020 after a long and very courageous battle with PTSD, anxiety and addiction.
Matthew was born in Shreveport, La., and was a 1990 graduate of Loyola College Prep. Ten years later, Matthew would marry his best friend and love of his life, Lisa Lynn Roland, and embark on a life together that was filled with love and adventure.
Matthew was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He enjoyed spending time with his family fishing, kayaking or simply being in the pool together, or watching old Western movies and true crime shows on TV. Vacations spent camping, snorkeling, hiking, rafting, skiing, swimming with manatees, jet skiing, and sitting by night fires searching the skies for stars were his best times.
As a young man, Matthew was a kung fu artist and one of Shreveport's finest kung fu students. He passed his love for martial arts and boxing on to his sons who remember him for his fierce loyalty, fighting spirit and protective nature as a father, husband and friend.
Matthew leaves behind his wife, Lisa, their two sons, Carsten James and Roland Jude Faust; as well as a daughter Lauren Elizabeth Faust and granddaughter Bella Grace Faust. His is also survived by his mother Grace Miriam Faust (nee Crafts), sister Miriam "Mimi" Trichel Bucy, and her son Julian Drew Faust-McKinney; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, in-laws and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his father James Ted Faust, and grandparents William Oscar and Marcelle Dowden Faust and Charles Trichel and Grace Butler Crafts.
Matthew's life will be celebrated during a memorial service at 2 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at Osborn Funeral Home at 3631 Southern Ave., Shreveport, La. Matthew was passionate about giving to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be humbled by any donations made in Matthew's honor to St. Jude. His family remains committed to breaking down the stigma related to behavioral health and suicide. To that end, we encourage support for organizations like the National Alliance on Mental Illness who fight to prevent suicide every day. If you or a loved one needs support or help, please call 1-800-273-8255 and know that you are not alone.