Mattie Doris (Granny) Meredith
Grand Cane - November 26,1934-August 10, 2019
August 10, 1957 was the beginning of a wonderful life with husband Bob. August 10, 2019 marked a continuation of that story.
Born November 26, 1934, in DeSoto parish, Doris received her nursing degree from Northwestern and her CRNA from Harris Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas. Her accomplishments were numerous, including one of the first female hospital administrators in the state of Louisiana. She lovingly used her gift as a caregiver each and every day. Her love of God and compassion for people were truly an
inspiration to all who knew her. She shared that love as a long time Sunday School teacher and member at First Baptist Church, Mansfield.
Preceding Doris in death were husband, Bob Meredith, infant daughter Laurie, parents James M Morton, Sr., Pauline Norris Morton, and Madge Worsham Morton, sisters, Raye Gamble, Kathryn Lain, Helen Elliott, and brother, James M. Morton, Jr.
She is survived by her son, Seth Meredith and wife Jennifer of Monroe, daughter, Suzanne Brossette and husband John of Grand Cane, grandchildren, Michael Brossette and wife Dana, Dustin Brossette and fiancé Libby Ebarb, Caleb Brossette, Seth Thomas Meredith, and James Meredith and great-grandson, Grayson John Brossette.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 14 from 5 until 8pm at Roseneath Funeral Home in Mansfield. Memorial service will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 15 at First Baptist Church, Mansfield with Dr. Thumper Miller and Dr. Calvin Phelps officiating. Interment at Mansfield Cemetery.
Honoring Mrs. Meredith as pallbearers will be Bill Bunyard, Dana Deas, Bubba English, Huel Jones, David Delouche, Greg Dyess, Bryan Norwood, and Steve Jones.
Honorary pallbearers will be Baba Pearah, Butch Pockrandt, Michael Brossette, Dustin Brossette, Caleb Brossette, Seth Thomas Meredith, and James Meredith.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to LA Baptist Children's Home 7200 Desiard Street, Monroe, LA 71203, or FBC Mansfield 1710 McArthur Drive, Mansfield, LA 71052.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 14, 2019