J.S. Williams - Shreveport
1104 Pierre Ave
Shreveport, LA 71103
(318) 221-6169
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J.S. Williams - Shreveport
1104 Pierre Ave
Shreveport, LA 71103
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
Bible Baptist Fellowship
4700 Hollywood Avenue
Interment
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Northwest LA Veteran's Cemetery
Keithville, LA
Maude E. Jackson


Maude E. Jackson Obituary
Maude E. Jackson

Shreveport - Maude E. Jackson was 84 when she transitioned from this life on February 28, 2019 in Shreveport, Louisiana. She was born June 27, 1934 in Keithville, LA to James Morgan ,Jr and Russia A Morgan.

Mrs. Jackson's family hour will be held on Friday March 8, 2019 from 6—7 P.M. at J S Williams Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 9,2019 at Bible Baptist Fellowship on 4700 Hollywood Avenue. Interment will be Monday, March 11,2019 , 11:00 a.m. next to her husband in the Northwest LA Veteran's Cemetery ,Keithville, LA
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 8, 2019
