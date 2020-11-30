Maudie Belle "M.B." LawsonShreveport - Maudie Belle "MB" McAdams Lawson 90 passed away in Shreveport, LA on November 28, 2020. She was born in Haynesville, LA on March 2, 1930.Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Osborn Funeral Home on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A private burial will follow the service.In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Haynesville Beautification Fund 1909 Main St, Haynesville, LA 71038 or the Caroline Dorman Nature Preserve, 216 Caroline Dorman Rd, Saline, LA 71070.