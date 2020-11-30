1/1
Maudie Belle "M.b." Lawson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maudie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maudie Belle "M.B." Lawson

Shreveport - Maudie Belle "MB" McAdams Lawson 90 passed away in Shreveport, LA on November 28, 2020. She was born in Haynesville, LA on March 2, 1930.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Osborn Funeral Home on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A private burial will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Haynesville Beautification Fund 1909 Main St, Haynesville, LA 71038 or the Caroline Dorman Nature Preserve, 216 Caroline Dorman Rd, Saline, LA 71070.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport
3631 Southern Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71104
318-865-8426
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved