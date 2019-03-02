|
Maudie Ruth Dixon
Keatchie - Maudie Ruth Lee Dixon was born June 15, 1931 in Shelby County, Texas. Her parents were Nona Belle and Johnnie Wesley Lee. She went to her Heavenly Home February 28, 2019 at her home with her family by her side.
Maudie met the love of her life Charles Wilmer Dixon and married October 1948. They lived in different places but settled in the Shreveport area.
Maudie was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Charles W. Dixon; and her parents, Nona and Johnnie Lee. She is survived by her brother, Benis Lee; her daughters, Charlotte Lee (Ronnie), Marsha Nichols (Larry), and Linda Baker; son, Chuck Dixon (Donna); grandchildren, Nickey Lee, Corey Lee (Brea), Brandy Stevens (Patrick), Nikki Williams (David), Ryan Nichols, and Ali Kivian (Michael); great-grandchildren, Makynzie Stevens, Mason Stevens, Pepper Lee, Paige Lee, June Lee, Ellie Lee, Liam Williams, Breccan Kivian; great-granddaughters, Harper Ruth Williams and a baby girl Lee on the way; and a special friend, Peggy Latin.
A service celebrating the life of Maudie Ruth Dixon will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, 1:00 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, Shreveport, LA. Officiating will be Rev. Charles Hall of Shiloh Baptist Church and Rev. McKee Williams of Keithville Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Centuries Memorial Park. Visitation with the Family will be from 12:00 until service time.
Pallbearers are: Nickey Lee, Corey Lee, Ryan Nichols, Michael Kivian, Darryl O'Neal, Paul Lee, Larry Nichols, and Patrick Stevens. Honorary Pallbearers are: Ronnie Lee, David Williams, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
We want to thank Dr. Del Mundo for his care of our mother and St Joseph Hospice. Most of all Tracy, and Jackie and Elleen for their love and care.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 2, 2019