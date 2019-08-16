|
Maurice McCray
Shreveport - Mr. Maurice McCray Shreveport - Celebration of life service for Mr. Maurice McCray, 66, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019 at The Mount Paran Missionary Baptist Church, 1855 Russell Rd. Interment will follow at Light Hill Cemetery. Family visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday August 16, 2019, at The Mount Paran Missionary Baptist Church. Mr. McCray entered into eternal rest on August 2, 2019 after a brief battle cancer.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 16, 2019