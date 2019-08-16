Services
Washington's & Smith Paradise Funeral Home
1923 N. Market Street
Shreveport, LA 71107
(318) 221-6829
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Mount Paran Missionary Baptist Church
1855 Russell Rd
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
The Mount Paran Missionary Baptist Church
1855 Russell Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice McCray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice McCray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maurice McCray Obituary
Maurice McCray

Shreveport - Mr. Maurice McCray Shreveport - Celebration of life service for Mr. Maurice McCray, 66, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019 at The Mount Paran Missionary Baptist Church, 1855 Russell Rd. Interment will follow at Light Hill Cemetery. Family visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday August 16, 2019, at The Mount Paran Missionary Baptist Church. Mr. McCray entered into eternal rest on August 2, 2019 after a brief battle cancer.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maurice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now