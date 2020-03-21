|
|
Max L. Edwards
Shreveport - Max Lynn Edwards
Max was born December 26, 1930 in Temple, Oklahoma to Homer and Henrietta Edwards. He passed away March 18, 2020 at the age of 89 in Bossier City, Louisiana.
A graveside service for immediate family members will be held at Centuries Memorial Park in Shreveport. Dr. Pat Day, Max's longtime friend and pastor will officiate. The family regrettably cannot invite Max's many friends due to the current pandemic. A memorial service is planned for a later date.
Max was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Shreveport for 59 years. He served on and chaired many church committees. He and his wife Joyce were long-time members of the Co-Wed Sunday School Class.
The youngest of five children, Max graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1952 with a BS in agronomy. He then served in the United States Air Force meeting his wife, Joyce Jessee who was from Pittsburgh, PA. They married in 1953 and moved to Lafayette, LA where their first child Pat was born. They then moved to Jackson, MS to work with Max's oldest brother G.L. and had two more children, Lyn and Russell. After moving to Shreveport their fourth child, G.L. was born in 1961.
Max's beginnings were humble. Working out of his back yard on Old Mooringsport Road, he became a pioneer in the herbicide application industry. He founded SprayMAX Inc. (now Edko LLC) and Chem-Air Inc. These companies started Red River Specialties, Inc.
Max was a pilot for many years as well.
Max was predeceased by his parents, his wife Joyce, his brothers G.L. and H.C., his sister Corene Groves and his second wife Molly. He is survived by his brother K.D., his daughters Pat Vasko (Mike) of Benton, LA, Lyn Blount (Jeb) of Longview, TX, and his sons Russell (Peetie) of Jacksonville, TX, G.L. (Lisa) of Monroe, LA, three step-daughters, twelve grandchildren and many great grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
Max was an affable, kind gentleman who loved his family and friends and could find humor in almost any situation. He loved to fish, especially with his annual gathering of friends at Toledo Bend. If more people were like Max the world would be a better place.
Pallbearers are John Blount, Grant Edwards, Ben Edwards and Jeremy Gilbert.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be shared at centuriesmemorialfh.com for the Edwards family.
Donations in memory of Max may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Shreveport in lieu of flowers.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2020