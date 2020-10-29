Maxine Adkins MayoShreveport - A graveside service for Maxine Adkins Mayo, 92, will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Forest Park West Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St., Shreveport, LA from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.Maxine, was born on March 18, 1928 in the Harris community of Claiborne Parish, Louisiana. She passed away at home with her daughter and granddaughter in Sterling, Virginia on Monday, October 26, 2020.She graduated from Northwestern State College of Louisiana in 1948 with a degree in Home Economics, and married Ray Cody Mayo in 1949. She taught Home Economics in Coushatta, Lynwood Jr. High School and at Woodlawn High School and Fair Park High School in Shreveport. She became interested in troubled students, which inspired her to get her Master Degree in Counseling from Louisiana Tech and she ultimately became a counselor at Fair Park High School until she retired in 1990. She was an active participant in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, now Faith Lutheran, on the Altar Guild and then later as a member of the Lutheran Braille Workers.She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Inez Adkins; husband, Ray Cody Mayo; all of her siblings, James Buchanan "JB" Adkins, Modena Adkins Lowery, Eloise Adkins Bennett, and Vernon Adkins as well as a number of her beloved nieces and nephews. She is survived by her three children, Ray Cody Mayo Jr and wife, Yulonda, Bradley Adkins Mayo and Amanda Mayo Moore; her grandchildren and their families, Ray Cody Mayo III and wife, Lauren with Cody IV, Mark, and Luke; McKenzie Hollon and husband, Patrick with James, Elliot, and Lily; Brooke James and husband, Jeremy with Ryan and Kennedy; India Hill and husband, Stuart with Felix and Simon; Samantha Moore; Meredith Nelson; Bradley Nelson; Chase Perot and wife, Diamond with Henry David; Colby Perot with Camryn; Savannah Rupert and husband, Spencer with Layton and Baylor.She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, aunt, friend, and teacher. She loved helping people through her career, her cooking, and her hospitality.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made in Maxine's memory to the Lutheran Braille Workers, 13471 California St, Yucaipa, CA 92399 and the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, PO Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515.