Maxine (Watts) Smith Terral
Bossier City - Maxine (Watts) Smith Terral, found peace upon entering her heavenly home on Sunday, September 29, 2019. She had been a resident of The Glen Retirement Village since suffering a stroke 5 months ago. Maxine was born in Big Island, Virginia, on August 31, 1922, to Stuart Godfrey Watts and Lucille Downey Watts, and had just celebrated her 97th birthday!
After moving to Bastrop, Louisiana, where she grew up, Maxine graduated from Bastrop High School, got married and gave birth to her two daughters, Joan and Brenda, whom she raised as a "single parent" (before that was even a phrase) and did a "darn good job"! She retired from Riley-Beaird, after serving as an administrative assistant for 30 years and loved listening to the waves and looking for shells at the beach, reading her (almost 2,000!) books and eating catfish fried "thin & crispy"! She was a dog AND cat lover, and over the years they provided her with much enjoyment and companionship.
Greeting Mom in Heaven were her parents; two sisters, Marion Dawn Carter and Ida Belle Benson; many friends; her beloved toddler son, Douglas Charles Smith; and cherished grandson, Kelly Blanton Payne. Those left behind with blessed memories are her daughters: Joan Smith Hammons and husband, Lee of Bossier City and Brenda Smith Payne and husband, Jim of Shreveport; her six handsome and talented grandsons, (who will be her pallbearers): Christopher Michael Hammons and wife, Stephanie; Brian Stuart Hammons and wife, Jennifer; Kenneth Todd Payne and wife, Karen; Kyle Patrick Payne and wife, Rachel; Kevin James Payne and wife, Casey; and Keith Douglas Payne and wife, Kristy; her fifteen awesome great-grandchildren who called her "mammaw Mac" and brought her much joy: Allison, James, Gracie, Elizabeth, Blanton, Catherine, Mary Alice, Henry, Thatcher, Sadie, Chandler, Seth, Will, Jacob and Caleb. Also, she is survived by nieces and nephews, Micki, Dru, Kay, Steve and Tom; and cousin, Janet Rose.
Thanks to all of those at The Glen who so patiently took care of her - Red, Betty, Erica, Brian and especially Lisa, with whom she shared many laughs! She took her last breath and did not suffer, and for that we are grateful, and have the blessed assurance that we will see her again!
Please join Maxine's family in celebrating her long life at a visitation on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Osborn Funeral Home, 3631 Southern Avenue, Shreveport, LA. A private graveside service, led by grandson, Pastor Keith Payne of Broadmoor Baptist Church, will be held at a later date.
To honor her memory, donate a book to or attend the annual Centenary College Book Sale which for 30 years she was excited to attend!
Published in Shreveport Times on Oct. 2, 2019