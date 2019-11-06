|
|
Maylon "Popsie" Dewitt Humphries
Shreveport, LA - Services honoring the life of Maylon "Popsie" Dewitt Humphries will be held at 1:00 P.M., Friday, November 8, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Frost Chapel, 543 Ockley Dr., Shreveport, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Dr. Jeff Raines and Ronney Joe Webb. Visitation with the family will be held from 5-7 P.M., Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St. Interment will follow the service in Forest Park Cemetery, 4000 Meriwether Rd.
Maylon "Popsie" Dewitt Humphries was born March 18, 1935 to Dewitt and Annie Mae Humphries in Kelly, Louisiana and passed away peacefully, Sunday, November 3, 2019 in Shreveport.
Maylon graduated from Fair Park High School and attended Hardin Simmons University, where he was a college cheerleader. He also went to Texas Christian University before graduating from Centenary College of Louisiana. He earned a Juris Doctorate degree from Belford University. His mother worked three jobs and he played in a rock and roll band to pay his way through college. He later recorded songs with Chess and Mercury records.
Maylon traveled the world with his family going to many different countries and all over the United States.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Donald Ray Humphries.
Maylon is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Betty Jo Abbott Humphries; daughter, Stefani Maylyn Humphries Farris and husband, Kenneth; son, Steven Abbott Humphries and wife, Jennifer; grandchildren, Kenneth Jr. and wife, Danielle, Andrew and wife, Heather, William and wife, Ericha, and John Jarod Farris and wife, Madison, and Forrest, Kaitlin and Kelsey Humphries and great-grandchildren, Owen, Jaxon, Weston and Jinna Farris.
Honoring Maylon as pallbearers will be Jim Wedeberg, J.J. Jangular, Billy Tingle, Dick Day, Duane Humphries, and Larry Johnson.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his caretaker, Karen Fellows.
The family suggests memorials may be made to the .
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019