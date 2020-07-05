Maymie Elizabeth Prince Dubois
Shreveport, LA - Maymie Elizabeth Prince Dubois, age 108, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. She was only 22 days from her 109th birthday.
A visitation with the family will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel, 2201 Airline, Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana. Burial will follow the service at Forest Park Cemetery, 3700 St. Vincent Avenue, Shreveport, Louisiana.
Maymie is preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Dubois and children, Marshall Dubois, Don Ed Dubois and Karen Freeman. She is survived by children, Kenneth Dubois, Richard Dubois, Janice "Cookie" Sprawls, Nancy Howell and Connie Birmingham.
To read the full obituary please visit www.rose-neath.com
