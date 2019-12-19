Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Hall Summit, LA - Mearl Benard Tidwell age 92, passed away on December 17, 2019 in Tyler, Texas after a lengthy illness.

A celebration of life service will be held Friday December 20, 2019, at the Springhill Baptist Church, 275 Springhill Church Rd, Ringgold, LA. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with the service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Pat Alvey and Reverend Marvin Leleaux will be officiating the service.

Mr. Tidwell was born in Bienville, Louisiana on July 17, 1927 to Nona and Elbert Tidwell. He was preceded in death by his wife Tommy; brothers J.E. and Ellis; and sister, Jean. He is survived by his daughters, Gail Jett and husband David, Beth Wright and husband Tom; sisters, Martha Moss, Rachel Antley and husband Marion, Betty Neal; brothers, Wayne Tidwell, Jimmy Tidwell and wife Mary; six grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren.

Mearl was well known for his cooking and baking skills. His chocolate pie, tea cakes, and Mayhaw jelly were his friends and families favorites.

One of his greatest adventures was the honor flight he took in 2017 to Washington D.C. for World War II Veteran's. He visited war memorials and laid a wreath on the Tomb of The Unknown Solider.

He was so loved and will be missed by many. Rest in peace, Pop.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
