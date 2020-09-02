Mei Lun Wong JueShreveport, LA - Mei Lun Wong Jue, age 89, went to Heaven to be with her beloved husband and children after a lengthy illness on Monday, August 31,2020.Public visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, LA on Friday, September 4, 2020.A private family memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Rose-Neath's Marshall Street Chapel. Officiating will be Reverend Michael Walker, Chaplain (retired from Schumpert Medical Center). Burial will follow at Forest Park Cemetery, 3700 St. Vincent Ave, Shreveport, LA.Mrs. Jue was born February 11, 1931 in Hoiping, Kwongtung, China. She was the eldest of 6 children. She was happily married to Hing G. Jue for 45 years and worked alongside her husband at Jue's Restaurant for 27 years. Her "love language" was cooking and Momma Jue never let anyone go hungry.She was preceded in death by her parents, Huang Ji Ming and Guan Jin Yu, her husband, Hing G. Jue, sons, Richard and Leland, and her daughter Linda.She is survived by her children, Margaret Garris and husband, Larry, Kamm Yang and husband, Rick, Sue Ming Jue, Tinyee Jue and wife, Maria, Sue Joan Jue, and Tingate Jue and wife, Mandie; 10 grandchildren, Richard and spouse, Laurell, Andrew, Christopher and spouse, Jessica, Kimberly and spouse, Loren, Jonathan, Nathaniel, Zachary, Sara Mei Lun, Nathan Hing , and Rachel Mei Lin and 5 great-grandchildren, Cooper, Leah, Jacob, Lilly, and William.She lived her life with kindness, generosity, tenacity, and humor. She loved a good laugh. One of her favorite past-times was spending time watching her Chinese soap operas and movies on her Dish where she would get thoroughly involved in the movie , especially if a heroine was about to get threatened by a bad guy and she would yell at the TV at the heroine to warn them not to eat the poison! Another favorite pastime was playing a card game that a friend taught us called Manipulation (Thanks Margaret John!!) But her all-time favorite activity and joy was time spent with her family and though they were far away, she could still be with them via Facetime or through her hundreds of pictures throughout the house. She was a chameleon and had a quirky sense of humor and would be a dwarf, a minion, a batwoman, or a cowgirl in costume! She taught all of us to be ourselves and to live by her example. She was mother and grandmother to everyone she met and was beloved by all.When Tomorrow Starts without MeWhen tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand, that an angel came and called my name, and took me by the hand. The angel said my place was ready, in Heaven far above, and that I'd have to leave behind all those I dearly love. But when I walked through Heaven's Gates, I felt so much at home, for God looked down, smiled at me and told me "Welcome Home". So, when tomorrow starts without me, don't think we're far apart, for every time you think of me, I'm right there in your heart.The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to all the physicians, nurses, and medical care team that took care of her. Special thanks to the staff of 3 Medical and the sitters at Home Instead (Shay, Tev, Candace, Virginia, LaTina, Josephine, Debra) who provided excellent care and attention to our mother.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to CHRISTUS Highland Hospital, 1453 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71105, CHRISTUS Health Home Hospice, 1700 Buckner St, Suite 200, Shreveport, LA 71101 and Home Instead, 7600 Fern Ave, Bldg. 400, Shreveport, LA 71105.