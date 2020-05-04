Services
Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport
3631 Southern Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71104
318-865-8426
Resources
Melanie Thompson Coffman

Melanie Thompson Coffman Obituary
Melanie Thompson Coffman

Shreveport - Ms. Melanie Thompson Coffman, 47, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a private family service will be held at Rose Neath Cemetery with Chester Coffman officiating.

Melanie lived a life of caring and loving others. She spent many years working as a volunteer firefighter and EMT. This inspired her to go to nursing school. She was an oncology nurse at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center for over 15 years. She was also a Forensic Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner for the Caddo Coroner's office. As much as she cared for her veterans and was a passionate advocate for her victims, nothing brought her more joy and pride than being a mother to Katie and Jayce. "I love you more."

Melanie was preceded in death by her father, Millies Glen Thompson. She is survived by her mother, Lana Deville; daughter, Kaitlyn Coffman; son, Jayce Coffman; sister, Erica Craft (Brian); nieces, Peyton and Landree; and nephew, Brock.

Honorary pallbearers will be JJ Coffman, Brian Craft, Brock Craft, Neal Thompson, Alex Coffman, Matt Cornwell, Michael Baker, Jr., Tyler Scogin, Sean Harville, Shane Harville, and Lawrence Warwick.

The family requests that memorials be made in lieu of flowers to the [email protected] or the .
Published in Shreveport Times from May 4 to May 7, 2020
