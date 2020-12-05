Melinda Mayhew Martin
Shreveport - Melinda Mayhew Martin, age 78 passed away peacefully on November, 30th 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana. She was Born in San Angelo, Texas and grew up in Midland, Texas.
Melinda was a long-time resident of Shreveport and retired as an employee of the City. She loved spending time at home doing things around the house especially watching movies, listening to music, and quilting. She enjoyed the company of family and friends, had a wonderful sense of humor and her love for animals was endless. She was a member of Broadmoor Presbyterian Church in Shreveport.
Preceding her in death were her parents Irene Kreis Holland and Bill Holland, and Aaron "Lee" Mayhew.
Melinda is survived by her brother Arthur Mayhew and Wife Carol of Levittown, Pennsylvania and their family, son Kent Martin and his wife Katherine of Shreveport.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Garden Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and to Lifepath Hospice care.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made to the ASPCA https://www.aspca.org/ways-to-give
Visitation will be held from 10-11 am on Thursday, December 10th at Osborn Funeral Home in Shreveport, Louisiana.