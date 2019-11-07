Services
Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport
3701 HOLLYWOOD AVE.
Shreveport, LA 71109-8007
318-631-0203
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvie Starks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvie Jean Jones Starks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvie Jean Jones Starks Obituary
Melvie Jean Jones Starks

Shreveport - Melvie Jean Jones Starks, 77, departed this life, Monday, November 4, 2019. Melvie was born September 21, 1942 to the late Audry and Olivia Hollins Jones. She was a 1960 graduate of Booker T. Washington High School (Shreveport). She retired from AT&T Manufacturing Company after 33 years. Melvie was a member of Marshall Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church (Stonewall) where she served as a Stewardess, Usher, and President of the Missionary Society.

Melvie showered her family with unconditional love. She leaves to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 56 years, Clifton Starks; five children; Tina Loving, Constance Starks, Clifton J. Starks (Sharon), Anthony Starks (Jacqueline), and Dion Starks; Jasmine Starks Mims (granddaughter, reared by Clifton and Melvie); 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marshall Chapel CME Church Missionary Society in memory of Melvie Starks. The mailing address is P.O. Box 127, Keithville, LA 71047-0127.

Arrangements:

Family Hour - Friday, November 8, 2019 - 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Funeral - Saturday, November 9, 2019 - 1:00 p.m.

Winnfield Funeral Home

3701 Hollywood Avenue

Shreveport, LA 71109
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -