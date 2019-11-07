|
|
Melvie Jean Jones Starks
Shreveport - Melvie Jean Jones Starks, 77, departed this life, Monday, November 4, 2019. Melvie was born September 21, 1942 to the late Audry and Olivia Hollins Jones. She was a 1960 graduate of Booker T. Washington High School (Shreveport). She retired from AT&T Manufacturing Company after 33 years. Melvie was a member of Marshall Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church (Stonewall) where she served as a Stewardess, Usher, and President of the Missionary Society.
Melvie showered her family with unconditional love. She leaves to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 56 years, Clifton Starks; five children; Tina Loving, Constance Starks, Clifton J. Starks (Sharon), Anthony Starks (Jacqueline), and Dion Starks; Jasmine Starks Mims (granddaughter, reared by Clifton and Melvie); 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marshall Chapel CME Church Missionary Society in memory of Melvie Starks. The mailing address is P.O. Box 127, Keithville, LA 71047-0127.
Arrangements:
Family Hour - Friday, November 8, 2019 - 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Funeral - Saturday, November 9, 2019 - 1:00 p.m.
Winnfield Funeral Home
3701 Hollywood Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71109
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019