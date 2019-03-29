|
Melvin Gillyard
- - Melvin Douglas Gillyard was born November 27, 1947 to Mr. Chris and Lucile Gillyard of DeSoto Parish, Mansfield, Louisiana. Surrounded by his loving wife, sons and siblings, Melvin went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:15pm at his home.
Melvin was educated in the DeSoto Parish School System and was a member of the DeSoto High School class of 1966. He attended and graduated from Grambling State University.He served in the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict and was honorably discharged on September 13, 1976.
He and his wife Gloria were married for 45 years and God blessed this union with twin sons, Demetrius and Lemetrius.
He accepted Christ later in life and united with the Mt. Herman Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Walter Henderson. He served faithfully for over 20 years at Mt. Herman as the Men's Sunday School teacher, usher and usher board president. He united with the Hollywood Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Edwin Scott where he was a member of the Brotherhood, Men's Choir, and was a teacher for Vacation Bible School.
Melvin enjoyed the spirit of volunteerism and served as a Boy Scout Leader at Garland Boy Scout Ranch for several years. As a founding member of his family's reunion, he spent many hours helping to execute fun filled weekends for his family. If you are a dominoes player, be glad you never came against Melvin unless you enjoyed losing. He was also the greatest New Orleans Saints fan ever!
He was a master of woodworking. His home is adorned with many beautiful furniture pieces of his work. His main passion was beautifying his yard and his joint venture with his wife creating a display of beautiful Christmas lights and décor. Melvin was a man of few words, but when he opened his mouth, it was all about God.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Columbus Gillyard. Melvin will definitely be missed by all who knew him.
The celebration of his life continues, led by: his devoted wife of 45 years, Gloria; sons, Demetrius (Estela), Lemetrius (Jericka) both of Shreveport, La., grandchildren, Lauren Hill of Shreveport, La., and Elijah Gillyard of Shreveport, La; brothers; Elijah Griffin of Shreveport , La., Sampson Gillyard, Bradley Gillyard (Shirley) of Mansfield, La., Charley Gillyard of Shreveport, La., sisters; Ida Oatis of LaMarque, TX, Daisy Reed of Inglewood, CA, Velma Dumas of Shreveport, La., Bettie (Ostell) Griggs of Compton, CA, Glenda Gillyard of Mansfield, La.; sister-in-law, Doris Thomas of Compton, CA and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbors, friends and a loving church family, the Hollywood Baptist Church.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 29, 2019