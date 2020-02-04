Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home
Bossier City, LA
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Airline Baptist Church
1949 - 2020
Bossier City, La - Funeral services for Merle Phillips will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Airline Baptist Church. Officiating will be Associate Pastor Harrell Shelton. Interment will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City.

Merle was born January 7, 1949 and passed away February 3, 2020. He was a member of Airline Baptist Church. Merle retired from GE after 32 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Clarice Phillips and brothers, Larry Phillips, Dale Phillips and Jesse Lee Phillips.

Merle is survived by his wife, Bobbye Phillips; son, Anthony Phillips; daughter, Lisa Stevens; brothers, Charles Phillips and wife, Kim, Ray Phillips; grandchildren, Lauren and Mason and great-grandchildren, Brody, Jax and Brayden. He is also survived by his stepdaughter, Traci Billiot and husband, Phil; stepson, Nicholus and step-grandchildren, Ethan, Jordan and Emma Brian.

Honoring Merle as pallbearers will be, Paul Hawkins, Matt Lloyd, Harold Taylor, Chuck Shackelford, Anthony Phillips and Nicholus Brian.

Geaux Tigers!
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
