Mrs. Merriam Naomi Smith NormanShreveport - Graveside services for Mrs. Merriam Naomi Smith Norman, 78, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Forest Park West Cemetery, 4000 Meriwether Rd., 71109. Open visitation will be from 11 to 5 p.m., Friday at Lakeside Baptist Church., Elvis Presley Blvd.Mrs. Norman entered into eternal rest on October 26, 2020. She was well known for her Cosmetology skills. She was considered as one of the best hairdressers in the city. Mrs Norman also taught school at Booker T. Washington for many years. She was the wife of the late George "ElToro the Bull" Norman Jr.She is survived by her only child, George "Tiki", "Gentleman George" Norman, III.