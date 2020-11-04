1/1
Merriam Naomi Smith Norman
Mrs. Merriam Naomi Smith Norman

Shreveport - Graveside services for Mrs. Merriam Naomi Smith Norman, 78, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Forest Park West Cemetery, 4000 Meriwether Rd., 71109. Open visitation will be from 11 to 5 p.m., Friday at Lakeside Baptist Church., Elvis Presley Blvd.

Mrs. Norman entered into eternal rest on October 26, 2020. She was well known for her Cosmetology skills. She was considered as one of the best hairdressers in the city. Mrs Norman also taught school at Booker T. Washington for many years. She was the wife of the late George "ElToro the Bull" Norman Jr.

She is survived by her only child, George "Tiki", "Gentleman George" Norman, III.






Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
11:00 - 05:00 PM
Lakeside Baptist Church
NOV
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Forest Park West Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
