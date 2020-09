Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael Andre Austin



Graveside Funeral Services for Mr. Michael Andre Austin will be held Friday Morning at 9am at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 7970 Mike Clark Rd, Keithville, LA 71047.



Visitation will be Thursday from 3p-5p in the Winnfield Funeral Home Chapel. 3701 Hollywood Avenue. Shreveport, LA 71109



The Interment will also be at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.









