Shreveport - It is with great sadness that the family of Michael Anthony Cordaro announces his passing on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the age of 65. Michael will be lovingly remembered as a great son, brother and uncle. He was kind, generous, fun-loving and care-free, with a magnetic personality and a keen sense of humor. He was always the life of the party wherever he went.



Michael attended Jesuit High School. While there he was a starting pitcher, throwing a no-hitter in the opening season against C. E. Byrd. He graduated in 1971 and then attended Northwestern State University where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity.



After a few years of managing a small grocery store, Michael went to work for his dad in the family business and in 1988 took over as manager of Tony's Beverages. He remained there for many years and was instrumental in creating the recipe for the world-famous eggnog daiquiris.



He was affectionately known as "Big Mike" to his customers and friends. But in reality he was more like a gentle giant, with a soft heart who loved kids and animals. His many nieces and nephews referred to him as everybody's favorite uncle. He was considered the "Uncle Buck" of the Cordaro family.



Michael had a passion for horse racing and a knack for picking a long shot just by observing the horse as it was going into the gate and knowing it was ready to run. He loved the trips to Hot Springs with the "boys" and would routinely win the handicapping contest at Oaklawn Park. He was also an outstanding cook and would regularly prepare and deliver a delicious lunch to his mom and brothers.



During the last few years of his life he was dedicated to helping his beloved mother in many ways...driving her to doctor appointments, buying groceries, and staying with her when she was ill.



Michael was preceded in death by his father, Anthony John Cordaro and his brother, Chris Cordaro.



He is survived by his mother, Betsye Jean; brothers, Bubba and wife Sunny, Emile and wife Sherry; sisters, Kathy Schafer and husband Larry, Julie Aillet and husband, Joe; sister-in-law Debbie Cordaro; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., with a Rosary following at 7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, Marshall Street Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Centuries Memorial Park. Officiating the service will be Father Charles Glorioso.



Honoring Michael as pallbearers will be Phillip Cordaro, Joe Aillet, Larry Schafer, Mike Harper, Mike Lombardino and Rusty George. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Joseph Cordaro, Sammy Fertitta, Bob Dennehy, Vincent Glorioso and N.C. McGowen.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the , 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower Suite 400, Atlanta, Ga 30328 or an animal . Published in Shreveport Times from June 18 to June 23, 2019