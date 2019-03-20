|
Michael DeWayne Flentroy, Sr.
- - Celebration of Life services for Mr. Michael DeWayne Flentroy, Sr., will be Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11am at Mount Canaan Baptist Church 1666 Alston St Shreveport LA. Harry Blake, Pastor Emeritus will officiate the services. Interment will follow at Centuries Memorial. Family Hour will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 6pm-7pm at Benevolent Funeral Home Chapel, 1624 Milam St Shreveport LA.
Michael DeWayne Flentroy, Sr entered this world the same way that he exited, as a fighter. Born in Monroe, LA to Michael Dennis and Francis Flentroy, Michael was always the precocious child that everyone had to keep their eyes on at all times. DeWayne is a 1998 graduate of Huntington High School. DeWayne also served as the 1998 Mr. Beau.
DeWayne joins his mother, Francis Flentroy, his nephew, Matthew Patrick, and both his paternal and maternal grandparents in Heaven who all welcomed him home. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Cormeer White-Flentroy; sons: Joshua White, DeAndre' Michael Flentroy, and Michael DeWayne Flentroy, Jr; his father, Michael Dennis Flentroy; his sister, Tarmara Flentroy; nephew, Michael Alexander Richardson; uncles: Wilford Flintroy and Wayne Smith; aunt Wilima Smith; cousin Callie Ingram and a host of cousins and relatives. His other family, 6/7 Family and Western Hills Crew will cherish him for life.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019