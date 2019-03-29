|
Michael (Mickey) E. Pouncy - Jones
Shreveport - Michael (Mickey) E. Pouncy - Jones, 42, passed away on March 21, 2019 in Atlanta Georgia. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Bright Star Baptist Church 3330 Meriwether Rd, Shreveport, LA 71108, with Pastor Patrick Dennis officiating. Burial will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery 6915 W 70th St Shreveport, LA. 71129. Visitation with the family will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 also at Bright Star Baptist Church, 3330 Meriwether Rd, Shreveport, LA. 71108.
Michael (Mickey) E. Pouncy - Jones was born June 27, 1975 in Shreveport, La. He was a dedicated and longtime member of Bright Star Baptist Church., Shreveport. He worked alongside with his Pastor, Patrick Dennis until he relocated to Houston, Texas and years later he moved to Atlanta, Georgia where his Godly dreams were all being fulfilled. Mickey Studied Social Work/ Business Administration at Louisiana Tech, University of Houston and Moorehouse Unniversity Atlanta, Georgia. Mickey loved people especially underpriviledge and the homeless. Mickey loved meeting, entertaining people, singing and dancing and he developed many treasured friendships over the years, through these activities.
Michael (Mickey) E. Pouncy is preceded in death by his Maternal Grand parents, Augusta Jones Grand , Marie (Big Momma) Jones and Step Grand Daddy Frank Jones, Jr. and his Paternal Grand Parents, and uncle Bobby (B.J.) Jones. Mickey is survived by his mother Myrtis M. Jones and his father Michael E. Pouncy, sister Tawanna Carter, Niece T'andra, Nephew Tywan, uncles Conley Jones, Johnnie Jones, aunts Lelia Jones and Sallie Wescott, Special sisters Lisa McDonald and Kimberly Jackson, Special Daughter Chauncia Ellis of Houston, Texas and special Friends Mark Dunn, and Darryl Mitchell of Atlanta, Georgia, other uncles, aunts, special cousins and friends.
Special thanks to The Atlanta Mission of Atlanta Georgia, Bright Star Family Of Shreveport, LA and Mr. Lynn Conner friend and owner of the Precious Mermory Funeral Home shreveeport, La.. He loved y'all and so do we.
Memorials may be made to Atlant Mission of Atlant, Georgia.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 29, 2019