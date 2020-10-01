Mr. Michael J. CooperTexas - Celebration of life service for Mr. Michael J. Cooper, 28, will be 10 a.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Fellowship B.C., Bossier City. Interment will follow at Fellowship Cemetery. Pastor Donald Wright, officiating. Open visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Fellowship B.C.Mr. Cooper entered into eternal rest on September 24, 2020.He is survived by his parents; Pierre Sr. & Arnell Cooper, sisters Tanesha Brown and Katrina Copper, brother; Pierre Cooper, Sr.nieces; Kalah Brooks, Andrea Brown and Alexandria Brown, nephew; Pierre Cooper III.Special thanks to Fellowship B.C, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, and Heavenly Gates Funeral Home