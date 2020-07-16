Michael Kane HilburnVivian, LA - Michael "Kane" Hilburn, 35, passed away on June 18th, 2020 in Colorado Springs, CO. He was born on November 15th, 1985 to Rebecca "Becky" Hilburn of Vivian, La.He loved to joke around and make others laugh. He savored good food, especially his Memal's southern cooking. He gave the best bear hugs and will be missed very much.Kane is preceded in death by his grandfather; John Hale, his cousins; Kaleb Alexander and Noah Langston.He is survived by his mother; Becky Hilburn, his daughter and her mother; Katie and Rachel. His grandparents; Wayne and Doris Lankford, Aunts; Penny Langston and Robin Hale, and many loving cousins.Graveside funeral services were held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Mt. Gilead Cemetery in Vivian, Louisiana.