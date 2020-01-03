Services
Aulds Funeral Home
7849 E. Kings Hwy
Shreveport, LA 71115
318-797-8124
Shreveport - Memorial service will be held Sunday, January 5th, 2019, 2:00pm at Bellaire Baptist Church, 1210 Bellaire Blvd, Bossier City, LA 71112, for Michael L. Anders.

Michael L. Anders was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, February 14th, 1954, the son of James and Ethelene Anders and passed away Wednesday, December 18th, 2019.

Mike grew up in Shreveport, La. and graduated from C.E. Byrd High School. He was an active member of Bellaire Baptist Church. He was a talented musician and an avid gardener. He played many "gigs" in the Shreveport area circa 1970-1990 showcasing his musical talents vocally and as a guitarist. He enjoyed fishing and sports recreation. After surviving an explosion in downtown Shreveport many years ago, he dedicated his life to instructing and managing safety programs for several major corporations. He was honored to have many students attend his trainings and became known as "Safety Mike". Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and his sweet pet Lilly.

He is survived by two daughters, Angie Anders and Sarah Anders as well as his sisters, Lita Jones and husband Bill, Frieda Fontineau, brothers, Jerry Peterson and wife Tammy, John Anders, granddaughters, Coco Edwards and Jessica Prince, nephews, nieces, and numerous cousins.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Scott Boniol, Christus Health, Christus Hospice, Nurse Leslie and his neighbor, friend Jerry Lavergne for assisting with his care in his final days with us before going to be with the Lord.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
