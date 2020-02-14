|
Michael L. Kidda
Michael L. Kidda was born in Coaldale, Pennsylvania on April 23, 1922 to Andrew Kidda and Anna Dancho. Mike went to join the Lord on January 24, 2020 where he will be reunited with his oldest son, Mike, Jr. After his service in the United States Air Corps he graduated from Millsaps College, Jackson Mississippi and received his M.S. in Geology from the University of Illinois. He worked mostly in Louisiana and Arkansas. Mike was married to Annie Laurie McKeithen in 1944 and they spent a wonderful life together for 75 years. He was a member of the Episcopal Church where he spent a very active life in the Kairos Prison Ministry, Education for Ministry, Stephen Ministry and Cursillo. He also served as both a Layreader and a Lay Eucharist Minister. He was a member of American Legion, Veterans of Foreign War and Disabled American Veterans.
In addition to his son, Mike, Jr. he was predeceased by brothers and sisters, Andrew Kidda, Mary Stelz, Anna Fisher, John Kidda, Helen Smith, Elizabeth Sherbin, Irene Momrock and Joe Kidda. Mike is survived by one brother, Bernie Kidda, and sisters Julia Rubel and husband Warren; Effie Benek; Margaret Stafford and husband Will; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mike is survived by his wife, Ann; his son Jim and family, Lynn and Andrew of Sugar Land; daughter Colleen Kidda and grandson Jacob of New York City; two grandsons, Patrick Kidda and wife Starr of Washington, DC; John Kidda and wife Kelia of Boone, NC, and a beloved daughter-in-law, Ellen Kidda Thompson of Charlotte, NC. He is also survived by his extended family, Huon and Sathea Lay of O'Fallon, MO; Soksan Lay of Shreveport, LA; Vy Lay Moore and husband Chad and children, Camden, Layla and Teagan of St. Louis, MO.
Memorial services for Mike will be February 29, 2020 at Calvary Episcopal Church, 806 Thompson Road, Richmond, TX at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials to Kairos Prison Ministry or Calvary Outreach Ministries. Donations can be sent to Calvary Episcopal Church, 806 Thompson Road, Richmond, TX 77469.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020