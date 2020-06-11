Michael Leonard Roberts, Sr.
Shreveport - A graveside service for Michael Leonard Roberts, Sr., 74, will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mason Cemetery, 21800 County Rd 252, Arp, Texas. Father Price of Holy Trinity Catholic Church will officiate the service.
Mike was born on June 6, 1946 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Leonard Madison Roberts and Lois Nicholas and passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Shreveport after months of declining health. He died peacefully at home with his family.
Mike was the ultimate entrepreneur, growing his most successful business - It's George - out of his passion for billiards. It's George was a billiards cue and case company that took the billiards world by storm. Mike's success led to his participation in the "Color of Money" movie. He flew up to the film set in Chicago to consult and provide billiard props for the movie.
To meet Mike for five minutes was to know him - and you could never forget him. He never met a stranger and was happiest surrounded by a captive audience telling a wildly exaggerated story, which always ended with a twitch of his shoulder signaling the climax of the story was near. Mike played by his own rules and was known for always making his friends laugh. Even though he was irreverent and loud, Mike's devotion to God was shown by helping those who were down and out, and he would give the shirt off his back if someone needed it. Mike never thought twice about helping people from all walks of life without any fanfare.
Mike adored his family and would talk ad-nauseam about his daughter, Karla, and her adventures in Africa (even visiting her in Kenya and Ghana). And he'd go on about the golf accomplishments of his son, Michael, Jr. Mike was smitten with his granddaughter, Truly, whom he loved taking to Cush's for spaghetti. He also treasured teaching grandsons Nicholas and Cameron about his favorite passions - cars and tools.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Janie Roberts; stepfather, C.C. Nicholas; sister, Mary Ellen Holland (Roberts) and her husband, Claude. Mike's legacy is continued through his son Michael Leonard Roberts, Jr. and his companion, Mandy Roe and their daughter Truly Jane, along with Mike's daughter Karla Roberts Camp, her husband, Eric Camp, and their children, Nicholas and Cameron. His extended family also includes many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Shreveport - A graveside service for Michael Leonard Roberts, Sr., 74, will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mason Cemetery, 21800 County Rd 252, Arp, Texas. Father Price of Holy Trinity Catholic Church will officiate the service.
Mike was born on June 6, 1946 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Leonard Madison Roberts and Lois Nicholas and passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Shreveport after months of declining health. He died peacefully at home with his family.
Mike was the ultimate entrepreneur, growing his most successful business - It's George - out of his passion for billiards. It's George was a billiards cue and case company that took the billiards world by storm. Mike's success led to his participation in the "Color of Money" movie. He flew up to the film set in Chicago to consult and provide billiard props for the movie.
To meet Mike for five minutes was to know him - and you could never forget him. He never met a stranger and was happiest surrounded by a captive audience telling a wildly exaggerated story, which always ended with a twitch of his shoulder signaling the climax of the story was near. Mike played by his own rules and was known for always making his friends laugh. Even though he was irreverent and loud, Mike's devotion to God was shown by helping those who were down and out, and he would give the shirt off his back if someone needed it. Mike never thought twice about helping people from all walks of life without any fanfare.
Mike adored his family and would talk ad-nauseam about his daughter, Karla, and her adventures in Africa (even visiting her in Kenya and Ghana). And he'd go on about the golf accomplishments of his son, Michael, Jr. Mike was smitten with his granddaughter, Truly, whom he loved taking to Cush's for spaghetti. He also treasured teaching grandsons Nicholas and Cameron about his favorite passions - cars and tools.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Janie Roberts; stepfather, C.C. Nicholas; sister, Mary Ellen Holland (Roberts) and her husband, Claude. Mike's legacy is continued through his son Michael Leonard Roberts, Jr. and his companion, Mandy Roe and their daughter Truly Jane, along with Mike's daughter Karla Roberts Camp, her husband, Eric Camp, and their children, Nicholas and Cameron. His extended family also includes many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.