Deacon Michael Player
Deacon Michael Player

Benton - Celebration of life service for Deacon Michael Player, 58, will be 2 p.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Greater New Zion B.C, Benton, La. Interment will follow at Benton Community Cemetery. Open visitation will be from 11 to 4 p.m., Friday at Heavenly Gates.

Deacon Player entered into eternal rest on September 29, 2020.

He is survived by his wife; Elizabeth Allen Player, 3 daughters, 2 sons, 2 grandsons, 1 goddaughter, 1 god grandson, 2 sisters, 3 brothers, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.






Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
11:00 - 04:00 PM
Heavenly Gates
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Greater New Zion B.C
Funeral services provided by
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
