Deacon Michael Player
Benton - Celebration of life service for Deacon Michael Player, 58, will be 2 p.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Greater New Zion B.C, Benton, La. Interment will follow at Benton Community Cemetery. Open visitation will be from 11 to 4 p.m., Friday at Heavenly Gates.
Deacon Player entered into eternal rest on September 29, 2020.
He is survived by his wife; Elizabeth Allen Player, 3 daughters, 2 sons, 2 grandsons, 1 goddaughter, 1 god grandson, 2 sisters, 3 brothers, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.