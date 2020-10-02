1/1
Michael Rachal
1942 - 2020
Michael Rachal

Keithville - Michael Eugene Rachal, 78, born to Joseph and Lois Cecile (Eula Mae) Rachal on July 26, 1942 in Goldonna, Louisiana, passed away September 29, 2020. Mike graduated from Cotton Valley High School in 1960. He went into the Air Force and served for 6 years. Afterwards, he began his career in the telecommunications industry. He retired from South Central Bell, then retired from Centel/Wiltel and began his own business from which he also retired. After retirement, he and Roxie moved to Keithville to be near their children and grandson. Mike enjoyed fishing, playing golf and spending time with his family and friends. Mike is survived by his wife of 59 years, Roxie Roden Rachal; their son, Devon Rachal of El Dorado, Arkansas; their daughter, Monica Rachal Howell and husband Greg, of Keithville; grandson, Matthew Howell of Vancouver, Washington and their pets who are family too. In Lieu of flowers, the family wishes that you donate to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, American Diabetes Association or American Cancer Society.






Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
