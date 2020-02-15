|
|
Michael Ruff Garrett, M.D.
Coushatta, LA - Funeral services for Michael Ruff Garrett, M.D. of Coushatta, LA will be held at 3 P.M. Sunday, February 16, 2020 at First Baptist Church with Bro. Nathan Davis officiating and Bro. James Hester assisting. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday 1:30 P.M. until service time at First Baptist Church. Services under the direction of Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home, Coushatta, LA.
Michael Ruff Garrett was born December 25, 1987 in Shreveport, LA and passed away on February 14, 2020 at his home in Shreveport, LA at the age of 32.
He attended Riverdale Academy from preschool through his senior year graduating in 2006 as a valedictorian. He went on to study biology at Louisiana Tech and graduated in 2010 summa cum laude. He studied internal medicine at LSU Shreveport graduated in 2015 then continued his studies in medicine with a fellowship in pulmonary/critical care. During his studies, he received honors of chief resident and intern of the year. He had a year and a half to becoming a pulmonologist and critical care specialist. He spent a total of 14 years dedicated to medicine and helping others.
Michael was a humble man never boasting in his accomplishments. He was a lover of many things and of those things some of his favorites were movies, travel, food, and sports. He enjoyed spending any spare time he did have at home with his family or out with his dear friends. He accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior at a young age and was a believer in Jesus Christ and is in his heavenly home with Jesus now.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Felix and Sylvia Michael, paternal grandmother Sara Ann Harrison Garrett, and infant twin brother Clifford Zachariah Garrett.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents Mark and Felicia Garrett, siblings Cody Harrison Garrett and wife Sarah Elisabeth Baker Garrett, Hannah Elizabeth Garrett Long and husband Marcus Long III, Morgan Lee Garrett, his nephews Zachary Harrison Garrett, Marcus Arelious Long IV, Cooper Lee Garrett, and Seth Michael Long, and paternal grandfather Wiley Garrett.
Pallbearers will be Cody Garrett, Marcus Long III, Adam Thrower, Rishi Arora M.D., Furqan Akhtar M.D., and Ahmed Virani M.D. Honorary pallbearers will be Jackson Brashear, Danny Farris, Jason Edwards, Chuck Garrett, Trae Brashear, Brandon Dupont M.D., Shashank Cingam M.D., Kendall Douglass M.D., Allen Thrower, and Bo Jinks.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020