Services Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City 2201 Airline Drive Bossier City , LA 71111 (318) 746-2543 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM First Baptist Bossier Funeral service 1:00 PM First Baptist Bossier Resources More Obituaries for Michael Hollis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Michael Scott Hollis

1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Michael Scott Hollis



Bossier City, La - Michael Scott Hollis, 56, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 after a tragic plane crash.



Funeral Services for Scott Hollis will be 1 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at First Baptist Bossier, with Pastor Brad Jurkovich officiating. Interment will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at First Baptist Bossier.



Scott was born on July 2, 1962 in Ruston, LA to Brooks and Ollie Tucker Hollis. He was a graduate of Minden High School and attended Louisiana Tech University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business. He was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Scott was the President and CEO of Trailer Equipment Mfg. Co., which his father started in 1969. He loved designing and manufacturing and was so proud that he was able to continue his father's legacy.



He loved to hunt and was an avid outdoorsman. Scott enjoyed appearing in numerous movies, in particular he enjoyed his role in "Steel Magnolias". Scott had a smile that would light up a room. He greeted you with a big hug and never left you without telling you he loved you.



He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert Hollis.



Left to cherish Scott's memory is his soulmate and love of his life, wife of 15 years, Melissa; son Tyler Shaw and grandson, Bryson Shaw. He is also survived by sisters, Rosalin Driver, Judy Steeland and husband, Larry; brother, Bill Hollis; numerous nieces, nephews, mother-in-law, Charlotte Lepp and husband, Walter and an overwhelming number of friends.



Honoring Scott as pallbearers will be, Chris Bates, David Botzong, Tim Carlson, Tim Hollis, Merlin House, Mark Jamroz, Mike Kelly, Pat Pool, Rowdy Prince, Jeff Reynolds, and Thomas Sally. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Calvin Green and his employees at Trailer Equipment Mfg. Co.



The family wants to thank all of the first responders, the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office, Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Louisiana State Police, NTSB, FAA, Blount Brothers Construction, Cross Diving Co., Dr. Todd Thoma and team, Shreveport Fire Department, and Shreveport Downtown Airport for their tireless recovery efforts and to all who brought food and those who covered our family in prayers.



The family suggests memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.



Rev. 21:4 "And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away." Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries