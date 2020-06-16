Michael W. Roy



Michael W Roy, 59, beloved brother, cousin, nephew and friend, passed away April 1, 2020 after a long illness.



He was born on April 14,1960 in Dallas, Texas. He lived in Homer, LA until moving to Shreveport. He graduated from Huntington High School in 1978. While in high school, he began working in the Audio Visual Department at the Caddo Parish School Board. He continued working there for over 30 years until his retirement.



He loved spending time with his family, photography, working out, community service and so much more.



He attended Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Mike joined Marian Council 3779, Knights of Columbus, Shreveport, in 2010. In 2011, he joined the 4th degree, Bishop Desmond Assembly 324, Shreveport. In 2013, he was elected Grand Knight of Marian Council and then served as District Deputy for the Louisiana jurisdiction. In 2015, he was Knight of the Year. Of all the many honors Mike received, he was most proud of being named Knight of the Year. He loved being apart of the charitable works that the Knights did in the community and within the Church. Mike always had a heart for serving others, even from a very young age.



He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Roy Evans; Maternal Grandparents, Wesley M and Wilma Gore Roy.



A memorial service honoring Mike, will be held at 11:00am, Saturday June 20th at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Shreveport, LA.



A private ceremony for the interment of his ashes will be at Arlington Cemetery in Homer, LA.









