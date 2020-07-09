Mildred "Millie" BishopMansfield, LA - Funeral services honoring the life of Mildred "Millie" Bishop, 89, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Mansfield, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Rev. Richard Tull. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Interment will follow at Mansfield Cemetery.Mildred was born on December 10, 1930 in Converse, Louisiana to A.G. and Velma Peacock. She entered into eternal rest on July 7, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.She is preceded by her parents, A.G. and Velma Peacock and her husband, Malcolm Bishop.She is survived by her daughter, Brenda McEachern and husband Doug of Shreveport, Louisiana; brother, Jimmy Peacock and wife Linda of Alabama; grandchildren, Matthew St. McEachern and wife Rachel of Ashville, North Carolina and Meredith Piper and husband Douglas of Greenville, South Carolina; niece, Teri White of Mansfield, Louisiana and nephew, Kevin Peacock of Mansfield, Louisiana.Honoring Mildred as pallbearers will be John Evans, Trey Allen, Albert Houston, Bubba English, Kevin Peacock, and Rusty Williams, Jr.If you come to honor Millie Bishop, please wear your mask and keep social distancing rules in mind.