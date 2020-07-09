1/1
Mildred "Millie" Bishop
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred "Millie" Bishop

Mansfield, LA - Funeral services honoring the life of Mildred "Millie" Bishop, 89, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Mansfield, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Rev. Richard Tull. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Interment will follow at Mansfield Cemetery.

Mildred was born on December 10, 1930 in Converse, Louisiana to A.G. and Velma Peacock. She entered into eternal rest on July 7, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

She is preceded by her parents, A.G. and Velma Peacock and her husband, Malcolm Bishop.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda McEachern and husband Doug of Shreveport, Louisiana; brother, Jimmy Peacock and wife Linda of Alabama; grandchildren, Matthew St. McEachern and wife Rachel of Ashville, North Carolina and Meredith Piper and husband Douglas of Greenville, South Carolina; niece, Teri White of Mansfield, Louisiana and nephew, Kevin Peacock of Mansfield, Louisiana.

Honoring Mildred as pallbearers will be John Evans, Trey Allen, Albert Houston, Bubba English, Kevin Peacock, and Rusty Williams, Jr.

If you come to honor Millie Bishop, please wear your mask and keep social distancing rules in mind.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Mansfield
943 Polk Street
Mansfield, LA 71052
(318) 872-4660
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Mansfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved