Mrs. Mildred Dolores Caldwell



Pelican, LA - Funeral services honoring the life of Mildred Dolores Caldwell, 83, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at Rose-Neath Chapel in Mansfield, LA with Rev. Mack Black and Rev. Bruce Nolen officiating. Burial will follow at Pelican Cemetery in Pelican, LA. The family will receive friends at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Mansfield, LA on Sunday, March 3, 2019, from 5 p.m. till 8 p.m.



Mildred Dolores Rogers Caldwell passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 of a sudden illness. She was born in Franklinton, Louisiana on September 22, 1935 to J.D. and Althea Rogers. She was a resident of Pelican, Louisiana for seventy-one years and a faithful member of Pelican Baptist Church. Mildred was a home economist for three years in Sabine Parish. She also taught school for twenty and a half years.



Preceding Mildred in death were her parents and son, Donald Clay Caldwell. She is survived by her husband of fifty-eight years, Glen Caldwell of Pelican; daughter, Pam Hesser and Alex; son, Joseph Caldwell and Terry; four grandchildren, David Hesser, Clint Caldwell, Ben Hesser, and Tabetha Caldwell and five great grandchildren.



Honoring Mildred as pallbearers will be David Hesser, Ben Hesser, Clint Caldwell, Jeff Green, Kenny Knotts, Trey Tharpe, Christopher Knotts, and Corey Davidson. Honorary pallbearer will be Mack Knotts.