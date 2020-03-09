|
Mildred LaVigne
Shreveport, LA - Mildred Elois LaVigne age 87, passed away on March 8, 2020 in Bossier City, Louisiana.
Mrs. LaVigne was born to Millard Whitten and Ruby Burr Whitten Brown on September 24, 1932 in Tenaha, Texas. She graduated from Oak Grove High School in 1950. She married Richard LaVigne right after high school. She worked at the telephone company in Mansfield, LA until she became pregnant with her first son. She loved to cook, bake and planting flowers in the garden.
Mrs. LaVigne was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years Richard LaVigne; parents; brothers, Jessie Ramie and Donny Brown. She is survived by her children, Gary LaVigne, Debbie LaVigne Hill and husband Steve; grandchildren, Heather Miller and husband Cain, Shalina Sterns, Chad Sterns and wife Danielle; great grandchildren, Cain Miller, Jr., Cassie Miller, Jack Sterns, Zandalee Sterns; siblings, Faye Hudson and W.C. Ramie; and a host nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, LA. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel. Graveside services will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, 158 Fellowship Cir, Converse, LA.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2020