Mildred Sue Markham
Shreveport - Mrs. Mildred Sue Markham, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving friends and family after a lengthy illness on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
Mildred Sue was born on June 14, 1936, in Shreveport, Louisiana. She was the only child of Mimi and Leonard Jeter, but had the joy of her parents bringing Ray Dell Spencer, a foster child with special needs, into their lives, hearts and home. When she was young, they relocated to New Orleans for the rest of her childhood.
Growing up, Sue enjoyed the wonders of New Orleans, going to the movies and dreamed of and pursued a nursing career, until she met her one and only true love, Philip Markham. It was love at first site. They married young and started a family while Phil embarked on a successful career in the packaging industry.
They moved to Shreveport in the early 60's where they placed solid roots that would last a lifetime and span 60 plus years of marriage.
Sue enjoyed her bowling team, going to the lake with her family, playing bridge for decades with a great group of ladies, raising Shelties and always keeping a tidy, beautiful home. She was also a co-member with Mr. Markham of the Shreveport Gun Club and took great pride in the many awards she won as a marksman.
Phil and Sue also enjoyed going to the Race Track and even became race horse owners, becoming beloved fixtures at Louisiana Downs.
Sue was a unique and bright light in this world, always ready for fun and ready to laugh. She was a special woman who nurtured long term friendships and was always there for those who needed her. Sue was a talented, humble artist and a romantic poetry writer. Anyone who knew her loved her and she will be missed dearly.
Sue is survived by her daughters, Laura McDonald and Kathryn Parker; and her grandchildren, Max McDonald, Zachary Gross, Harrison Gross, Victoria Gross and Pauline Markham. She was preceded in death by her son, Drew Markham and her husband, Philip Markham.
Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 pm on Sunday, August 4th at Osborn Funeral Home. Graveside services will begin at 10 am on Monday, August 5th at Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent Ave. A reception will follow on Monday evening from 6 until 8 pm at Mrs. Markham's home.
Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019