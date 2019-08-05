|
|
Milton Earl Simmons
Shreveport, LA - Born in Shreveport, Louisiana as the second of two children, Milton looked up to his older brother, John Burt Simmons, as the most devout Christian he knew. His parents, Colbert and Olive Simmons, provided an excellent Christian home and set an example of helping the needy that impacted his life.
Milton completed high school in El Dorado, Arkansas in 1951 where he was an All-State football player and wrestling champion. He attended the University of Oklahoma on a football scholarship and was coached and mentored by Charles "Bud" Wilkinson. The team won the last eighteen games in which he played and later extended the streak to forty-seven games, still a national record. He graduated from OU in 1955 with a BA in sociology and an emphasis in criminology and corrections. He later received a Masters degree in counseling from Stephen F. Austin University. Upon graduation from college, Milton was commissioned as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army and served 23 years in the Army Reserve achieving the rank of Lt. Colonel.
Milton worked as a probation officer for Caddo Parish Juvenile Court and in 1959 was appointed a U.S. Probation Officer for the Western District of Louisiana where he served until retirement in 1986.
After retirement, he helped found and develop the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana through the assistance of his church and many others. The Food Bank's success was a major milestone in his life. He had been a member of First Presbyterian Church. Later, he attended Summer Grove Baptist Church with his wife, Mary. He also served on the boards of numerous civic and community service organizations.
Milton is survived by his wife, Mary Alfred Haynes, his daughter Annette Simmons, step-son Jonathan Burelbach, wife Carol, and grandson Wade, and step-daughter Lee Ann Wade and husband William. He is also survived by Mary's remaining children, Dianne Tims and husband Tommy, Mark Haynes and wife Teri, grandchildren Christy Montgomery and husband Kevin, Matthew Haynes, Ryan Tims and wife McCaslin, Ashley Temple and husband David, and great-grandchildren Mattie and Kayson Montgomery.
Pallbearers will be Steve Simmons, Bryan Simmons, Cade Simmons, Ryan Tims, Kevin Montgomery, and Brad Burch. Honorary pallbearers will be "The Gray Panthers" YMCA exercise group and staff members of the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.
Visitation: Rose-Neath South, Monday, August 5, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM.
Funeral Service: Rose-Neath South, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM
Burial: Forest Park Cemetery on St. Vincent Ave.
Dr. Heath Peloquin and Dr. Murry Hodge will conduct the services.
In lieu of flowers, donations or memorials can be made to Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana or a .
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 5, 2019