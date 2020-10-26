Minnie Bell
Greenwood - Minnie Lee Bell, resident of Greenwood, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at home at the age of 95. Minnie was born on February 5, 1925 in Castor, Louisiana, the daughter of Mamie and Benjamin Lee. Minnie married her high school sweetheart Anis Bell on November 6, 1945. They were married for 64 years until his death on May 19, 2009.
Minnie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Anis Bell, son, Harry Bell, granddaughter, Tonya Latona, her parents, Mamie and Benjamin Lee, brothers Ira, Sidney, Benjamin and Harold Lee.
Minnie is survived by her son, Michael; daughter-in-law, Susan (wife of late son Harry); granddaughter, Christina Mutz and husband, Craig; great grandchildren, Milam Latona, Tyler, Landen, and Kaylen Mutz; sister, Florence O'Neal and her daughter, Deborah Lewis and husband, Richard; many nieces, nephews, friends and Minnie's best friend, Thelma Poland.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel with the Rev. Joe Bob Alexander officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Forest Park East Cemetery, St. Vincent Avenue.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Sherry, Suzanne, Shelby, and Hospice Nurses, Denise and Michelle.
Pallbearers will be Butch Ivie, Buddy Johnson, Mike Jordan, Ron Martin, Chris Moore, Craig Mutz, George Sims, and Randy Stephens.
In lieu of flowers, donations to First Baptist Church of Greenwood or Shriners Children's Hospital
.