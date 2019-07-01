|
Minnie J. Davis
Shreveport - Funeral services for Minnie J. Davis, 85, will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Rose-Neath Southside Funeral Home with Brother Mike Stowell officiating. Visitation with the family will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Interment will follow services at Centuries Memorial Park.
Minnie was born on December 25, 1933 to her parents LT Jones and Clara Lou Gillen Jones in Coushatta, LA and went to be with the Lord on June 28, 2019. She retired as a Nurses Assistant at Schumpert Medical Center.
Minnie was preceded in death by her parents, twin sister Glinnie Jones, Edwina Adams, Emma Lou Omasta, Dora Douglas and Linda Mae Jones and brothers, Floyd Jones, Larry Jones and Theo Jones. Also special niece, Brenda Omasta. Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 68 years, Billy Davis; sons, Lowrey Davis (Deborah), Carl Davis, Steve Davis (Sandy) and Paul Davis (Marilyn); grandchildren, Jonathan Davis (Paige), Jennifer Dunn (Roger), Jo Catherine Adams (Chip), Joseph Davis (Britney), Dustin Davis (Kari), Joshua Davis (Samantha) and Summer Hoath (Jason) and numerous great grandchildren.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 1, 2019