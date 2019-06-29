|
|
Minnie Mae Moore
Shreveport - A Funeral service celebrating the life of Minnie Mae Moore will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Winnfield Funeral home, 3701 Hollywood Avenue, Shreveport, Louisiana. A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m.-7:00p.m., Thursday, July 4, 2029 at Winnfield Funeral home, 3701 Hollywood Avenue, Shreveport, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Pastor Francis Houston.
Mom, Nana or Ms. Minnie, went to sleep on 26 June 2019 surrounded by family. She was 84 years old. Also, affectionately known as babysister, Minnie was born on June 15, 1935 in Walterboro, SC. After moving around the country and overseas with her husband, who was serving his country, they settled in Shreveport in 1968.
Her hobby, if one can call it that, was being a servant to all who needed her assistance. She was known for her quick wit and sharp tongue, while easily transforming into dispensing warm and fuzzy hugs. She will be greatly missed by those she loved and those who loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-two years, Richard Lee Moore.
Minnie is survived by seven children, fifteen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 29, 2019