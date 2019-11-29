|
|
Mittie Pamela Haynes
Ringgold - Funeral services for Mittie Pamela Davis Haynes, 72, of Ringgold, LA will be held at 1:00 P.M. in Rockett Funeral Home Chapel, Ringgold, LA with Bro. James Morgan officiating. Burial will follow in Social Springs Cemetery, Ringgold, LA. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 A.M. until service time at the funeral home.
Pam was born August 1, 1947 in Ringgold, LA and passed away at her residence in Ringgold, LA on November 27, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, J. O. and Cornelia Davis and a sister, Patricia Loflin.
Left to cherish her memories include her sons, Rodney Hicks and Jerry Hicks, both of Ringgold, LA; sister, Nell Beth Ryan of Ringgold, LA; grandchildren, Jerimey Hicks and wife, Brenda of Haughton, LA, Kari Hicks of Haughton, LA, Lyndsey Hicks of Bossier City, LA; great grandchildren, Kayson Malone, Nicholas Stovall, Braiden Hicks, Sydnie Hicks, Braxton Hicks, and Ryker Roberts; daughter-in-law, Linda Hicks of Haughton, LA; brother-in-law, Rayford Loflin of Ringgold, LA; great friends, Eugene Terrell and Freda Pardue and a number of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Hicks, Nicholas Stovall, Brenda Hicks, Kenny Ryan, Doyle Young, and Eugene Terrell.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019