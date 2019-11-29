Services
Rockett Funeral Home - Ringgold
2438 Military Road
Ringgold, LA 71068
318-894-4441
For more information about
Mittie Haynes
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Rockett Funeral Home
2438 Military Road
Ringgold, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Rockett Funeral Home
2438 Military Road
Ringgold, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mittie Haynes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mittie Pamela Haynes


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mittie Pamela Haynes Obituary
Mittie Pamela Haynes

Ringgold - Funeral services for Mittie Pamela Davis Haynes, 72, of Ringgold, LA will be held at 1:00 P.M. in Rockett Funeral Home Chapel, Ringgold, LA with Bro. James Morgan officiating. Burial will follow in Social Springs Cemetery, Ringgold, LA. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 A.M. until service time at the funeral home.

Pam was born August 1, 1947 in Ringgold, LA and passed away at her residence in Ringgold, LA on November 27, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, J. O. and Cornelia Davis and a sister, Patricia Loflin.

Left to cherish her memories include her sons, Rodney Hicks and Jerry Hicks, both of Ringgold, LA; sister, Nell Beth Ryan of Ringgold, LA; grandchildren, Jerimey Hicks and wife, Brenda of Haughton, LA, Kari Hicks of Haughton, LA, Lyndsey Hicks of Bossier City, LA; great grandchildren, Kayson Malone, Nicholas Stovall, Braiden Hicks, Sydnie Hicks, Braxton Hicks, and Ryker Roberts; daughter-in-law, Linda Hicks of Haughton, LA; brother-in-law, Rayford Loflin of Ringgold, LA; great friends, Eugene Terrell and Freda Pardue and a number of other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers will be Jeremy Hicks, Nicholas Stovall, Brenda Hicks, Kenny Ryan, Doyle Young, and Eugene Terrell.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mittie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -