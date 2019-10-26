Services
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Interment
Following Services
Hill Crest Memorial Park
Molly Hartnell Lotkowski Peddington


1934 - 2019
Molly Hartnell Lotkowski Peddington Obituary
Molly Hartnell Lotkowski Peddington

Bossier City - Molly Harnell Lotkowski Peddington, beloved wife, mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, 85, passed away on October 25, 2019, in Shreveport after a sudden illness. Funeral services for Molly will be held at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park with a reception at the funeral home immediately following the burial.

Molly was born on February 4, 1934 on the beautiful island of Bermuda, and lived there until age 24 when she came to the United States in 1958. She moved to Bossier City in 1969 and worked at Commercial National Bank in Shreveport for 25 years until her retirement in 1997. Molly was a member of The British Wives Club, and enjoyed the fellowship and cups of tea with her British friends. She also loved her "walking friends" at the Shady Grove Recreation Center where many fun times were shard. Molly loved to laugh, and had many fun times wither children grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Molly and her husband Ken enjoyed traveling throughout the world, especially to New Zealand, England, and cruising to her beloved island of Bermuda.

She was predeceased by her parents, Florence and Joe Hartnell, originally from Southampton, England; her first husband, Frank (Ski) Lotkowski; her sister, Rev. Josephine Hartnell; her brother, Bruce Hartnell; and step-daughter, Kathy Holmes. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Peddington; her daughter, Catherine Lotkowski (fiancé Pearl); and son, Mark Lotkowski (wife Susie). Also surviving are step-children, Mary Benedict (husband Carl - deceased), Kevin Peddington (wife Tina), Denise Davis (husband Gary), Teresa Taniguchi (husband Tiny), and Deborah Peddington and by many grandchildren among, Joshua, Cory, Jordan, Tyler and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Fran Hartnell, and children and grandchildren who all live in New Zealand and Australia.

To offer condolences to the family please visit www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019
