Monie Manning Woodall



Bossier City, La - Monie Manning Woodall passed away on June 6, 2019, at her home in Bossier City, LA, surrounded by her loving family. Monie fought a courageous battle of an extremely rare cancer for the last 2 ½ years with the grace, dignity and fight rarely witnessed.



Services for Monie will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at St. Matthias Episcopal Church in Shreveport, LA. Burial will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery in Bossier City. Visitation with family will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City.



Monie was born to Floyd and Tomy McCready on October 13, 1940 in Tallulah, LA. She graduated from West Monroe High School and received her BS Nursing Degree from University of Central Arkansas at Conway. Monie was married to the love of her life for 30 years until Derrell lost his battle with cancer at the age of 53. Monie was immensely proud of all her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories to share and cherish as her family continues to grow.



Monie was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Lonnie Derrell Woodall.



Monie is survived by her daughters, Sharron Woodall Forest and husband, Jerry, Cynthia Woodall Millen; son, David Reese Woodall; grandchildren, Brandon Dale Millen, Robert Vincent Forest II and wife, Kathleen, Steven Paul Forest, Daniel Derrell Forest and wife, LeaAnne, Rachael Millen Durel and husband, Kyle, Timothy Joseph (T.J.) Forest, and Hannah Victoria Woodall; great grandson, Robert Vincent (Bear) Forest, III; brother, Thomas (Bubba) Manning and wife, Leslie; niece, Leigh Manning Anz & husband, Jerod and great niece, Ava, and her most faithful friend and companion of eight years, Sugar, her Maltese.



Monie served her patients for more than three-decades as an Operating Room Nurse, with her final years at Christus Health in Shreveport; she retired at the age of 77, only after her diagnosis. She was a devoted nurse and loved her chosen profession and had a deep respect for the doctors and nurses with whom she worked.



During Monie and Derrell's early years, they lived in Greenbriar Subdivision in Bossier City and made many lifelong friends. Friendships have endured the test of time because Monie was the entertainer/hostess extraordinaire and was always looking for any occasion to get the group together. Monie loved to cook and entertain on her beautiful patio, showing off her plants and flowers. Three generations of friends have traveled to Destin on the 2nd Saturday in June each year for the last 30 years. The group has loved and enjoyed this special time together and will reflect back, recalling so many tales shared over the years. Monie had a unique way of making everyone feel so special with her "you know I love you the most!", which she would say to family as well as to friends.



The family would like to thank her healthcare team at MD Anderson and Christus Cancer Treatment Center. The family suggests memorials may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center at www.mdanderson.org/gifts. Published in Shreveport Times on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary