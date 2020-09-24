1/1
Monita Speight
1933 - 2020
Monita Speight

Keithville - Funeral services for Lela Monita Speight will be held at Rose-Neath's Southside Chapel Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Officiating will be Rev. Billy Sutton and Rev. Donald Bush. Interment will follow in Little Flock Church Cemetery in Sabine Parish near Many, LA at 1:00 P.M. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Friday, September 25, 2020 at Rose-Neath Southside.

Monita was born June 23, 1933 to Leo and Judy Miller. She passed away September 23, 2020. She was a member of Redeemer Community Church. Monita taught at Grawood Christian School for many years and was a member of Sunset Eastern Star Chapter #227.

Monita is survived by her son John Speight; brother-in-law, Gordon Anthony; very special family friends, Don and Vernelle Henry, Jarod Henry, Matei and Celena Socoteanu and family, her Redeemer Church Family, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Monita was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Bobby R. Speight; daughter Terri Kris; her parents; and her four sisters.

Pallbearers will be David Anthony, Darryl Anthony, Ray Bush, Harry Ferguson, Reed Sikes, and Jeremy Prudhome.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to caregivers Lawanda Chism, Deborah Fields, Ebony Given, Shontrail Oneal, and Abeni Craig. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Shriners Hospital for Children.






Published in Shreveport Times from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Rose-Neath Funeral Homes Inc.
SEP
SEP
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Rose-Neath Funeral Homes Inc.
SEP
SEP
26
Interment
01:00 PM
Little Flock Church Cemetery in Sabine Parish near Many
SEP
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Homes Inc.
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
