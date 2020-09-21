1/1
Monnie C. Burnette
Monnie C. Burnette

Shreveport, LA - Graveside Service for Mr. Monnie C. Burnette, 100, will be held at Forest Park Cemetery on St. Vincent Avenue at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020. David Rice, Pastor and John Harp, Associate Pastor of Brookwood Baptist Church, will officiate. A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St, Shreveport, Louisiana.

Mr. Burnette was born on June 16, 1920 in Paris, Tennessee and was a resident of Shreveport, Louisiana for over 80 years. Monnie died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Glen Retirement Center. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Bobbie Wilson Burnette; his father, A.P. Burnette; his mother, Genella Lamb Burnette and brother, Desma L. Burnette.

He is survived by two sons, Wayne Burnette and Rudy Burnette; daughter, Genelle Lindsay and husband, Gary; two grandsons, Gary Lindsay, Jr. and wife, Stephanie, and Cory Lindsay and wife, Mistie; great-grandchildren, Shelbi and Miles Parker, Courtney Lindsay, Danielle and Chris Racz, Brooke Lindsay and Dylan and RebeccaGrace Lindsay; three great-great grandchildren, Maryn, Witton and Briggs Parker; one sister-in-law, Mary Pilgreen Wilson and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Burnette was a graduate of the Class of 1937 at Fair Park High School. He attended pilot school while serving in the U.S. Air Force and was a decorated bomber pilot during WWII flying over 60 missions in the South Pacific. After his military service, he began his career with Morris Dickson Wholesale Drugs; then retired from Southwestern Drug Co. as general manager of the Shreveport division. After his retirement, he worked with his children in the antique business and became known as the Postcard Man. Monnie was a member and an ordained Deacon of Parkview Baptist Church for many years, and since 2004 has been an active member at Brookwood Baptist Church.

Serving Mr. Burnette as honorary pallbearers will be Gary Lindsay Jr., Cory Lindsay, Dylan Lindsay, Miles Parker, Nolan Wilson, Nicky Nix, Don Wilson, Ronald Calk, William Robert Lindsay and Marty Wilson.

The family suggests memorials may be sent to Brookwood Baptist Church, 9014 Brookwood Church Way, Shreveport, LA 71106 or the Glen Retirement System, 403 E Flournoy Lucas Rd, Shreveport, LA 71115.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff and residents of the Stiles Apartments and Village Healthcare at the Glen.






Published in Shreveport Times from Sep. 21 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
