Monty Earl Weed



Keithville, LA - Funeral services for Monty Earl Weed, 80, will be held at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until service time.



Monty was born July 16, 1938 in Fairfax, VA and went to be with the Lord on March 20, 2019. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and remained extremely patriotic throughout his life. He had a strong work ethic and enjoyed being outdoors. Monty was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was very devoted to his family. He was a devout Christian who stood strong in his faith.



Monty was preceded in death by his parents, William and Barbara Weed. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Evelyn Weed; daughter, Karen Hebert, Monica May (Brad), Melissa Festavan (Scott); son, Matthew Weed; bonus children, Delveritta Thomas, Danny Seegers, and Sharon Brock; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and brother, Curtis Weed and his family.



The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Green and the ICU nurses at Willis-Knighton Pierremont. Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 22, 2019