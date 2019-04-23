|
|
Monty Lenard
Shreveport - It is with great sadness that the family of Monty Raymond Lenard announce his passing after a lengthy illness. Mr. Lenard passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019, at the age of 74. Mr. Lenard will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Vera Slipchenko Lenard and his children: Dean Lenard, Christy Bekhit, Penny Ferguson, and Amy Lenard. Mr. Lenard will be greatly missed by his five grandchildren, Abby Ferguson, Mariah Lenard, Amber Lenard, Hunter Lenard, Emily Goodson, and two great grandchildren. Mr. Lenard was predeceased in death by his mother, Mrs. Annie Mae Lisenbia Lenard; father, Mr. James E. Lenard; brothers, Rodney Lenard and Dwight Lenard all of Winnfield, Louisiana.
Mr. Lenard was born December 11, 1944, and graduated from Winnfield High School in 1962. Monty enjoyed hunting, fishing, making lures, building guns and building steam engines. After working as a sales rep., Mr. Lenard returned to his original career choice of accounting, opening his first accounting firm in the 1970's. Later, he established and retired from his firm, Monty Lenard and Associates in Shreveport, Louisiana.
In the late 1970's Monty became a Pro-Bass fisherman and was sponsored by Mister Twister. In 1978, fishing only his third major bass tournament, he took home Rookie of the Year on the All-Pro Championship American Angler Pro-Bass Tour. After numerous wins, Monty put his rods and tackle in the closet. In 1984, Mr. Lenard obtained his private pilots license through Cessna Integrated Flight Training System. During the 1990's Monty took up the hobby of reloading and became an excellent marksman, winning first place in 1993 at the Gulf Coast Regional's "Heavy Varmit-Unlimited" in Seymour, Texas. Monty continued with his newest hobby and in 1994, using a gun he made himself, won the Gulf Coast Regional's "Heavy Varmit Championship" Small Group 100 yards in Tomball, Texas. After retirement Mr. Lenard became a self-taught machinist building intricate steam engines. Mr. Lenard has been published in magazines and his steam engines can be viewed on "YouTube" today.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorials in memory of Mr. Lenard be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital at (Reference Memorial ID# 11619756) or Ninna's Road to Rescue at www.roadtorescuela.org/donate (Reference Monty R. Lenard).
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 23, 2019