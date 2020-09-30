1/1
Morell Boone Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Morell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Morell Boone, Sr.

Keithville - Morell Boone, Sr., 91, was born on August 10, 1929, Shreveport, LA. He passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, William Boone, Sr.; mother, Hattie Douglas Boone; stepmother, Clara Tasby Boone; siblings, Dorothy Boone Jones, Katie B. Boone, William Boone, Jr. (Grace Jackson); granddaughter, Tushia Ronita Boone.

Left to cherish his memory, his wife of 63 years, Martha E. Moody Boone; his son, Morell Boone, Jr., wife, Cheryl, Keithville, LA; daughter, Rosetta Claire Boone of Shreveport; grandson Rickey Dewayne Boone, wife, Crystal, of Dallas, Texas; great-grandsons, Tyrick, and Mykiah Boone.

He was a graduate of Booker T. Washington, Class of 1950 ("the First"). Morell was a U. S. Army Airborne veteran. For more than fifty years, he was owner of Boone and Son Grocery, Shreveport. He is a member the Israel Masonic Lodge No. 138. He is also a lifelong member of Avenue Baptist Church, Rev. C. L. Hicks Sr. Pastor.

Visitation will be held at J. S Williams, Pierre Avenue, Shreveport on Thursday, October 1, 2020, 1:00 - 7:30 p.m. Graveside services will be held at 1l:00 a.m. on Friday, October 2 , 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 6915 West 70th Street, Shreveport, LA 71129.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.S. Williams - Shreveport
1104 Pierre Ave
Shreveport, LA 71103
(318) 221-6169
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.S. Williams - Shreveport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved