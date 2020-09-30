Morell Boone, Sr.



Keithville - Morell Boone, Sr., 91, was born on August 10, 1929, Shreveport, LA. He passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, William Boone, Sr.; mother, Hattie Douglas Boone; stepmother, Clara Tasby Boone; siblings, Dorothy Boone Jones, Katie B. Boone, William Boone, Jr. (Grace Jackson); granddaughter, Tushia Ronita Boone.



Left to cherish his memory, his wife of 63 years, Martha E. Moody Boone; his son, Morell Boone, Jr., wife, Cheryl, Keithville, LA; daughter, Rosetta Claire Boone of Shreveport; grandson Rickey Dewayne Boone, wife, Crystal, of Dallas, Texas; great-grandsons, Tyrick, and Mykiah Boone.



He was a graduate of Booker T. Washington, Class of 1950 ("the First"). Morell was a U. S. Army Airborne veteran. For more than fifty years, he was owner of Boone and Son Grocery, Shreveport. He is a member the Israel Masonic Lodge No. 138. He is also a lifelong member of Avenue Baptist Church, Rev. C. L. Hicks Sr. Pastor.



Visitation will be held at J. S Williams, Pierre Avenue, Shreveport on Thursday, October 1, 2020, 1:00 - 7:30 p.m. Graveside services will be held at 1l:00 a.m. on Friday, October 2 , 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 6915 West 70th Street, Shreveport, LA 71129.









