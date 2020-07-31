Morgan Whitsitt Matthews, Jr



Shreveport - Morgan Whitsitt Matthews, Jr of Shreveport La passed away suddenly on Monday July 20, 2020 at the age of 71.



Morgan was procedded in death by his parents Dr Morgan W Matthews and Lucille Daly Matthews and his oldest sister Joanna Lucille Matthews. He is survived by his sister Carolyn Daly Matthews Stone and her husband August Joseph Stone, Jr and their children and grandchildren. Morgan is survived by his ultimate legacy, passion and love of his life, his only son, Morgan Whitsitt Matthews III, "Whit".



Morgan was part of a loving family and a group of lifetime faithful friends. Morgan was gracious and kind, with an infectious spirit that will live-on in all he touched. Morgan was also a man of principle and integrity that honorably weathered life's ups and downs with immense humility and grace.



Unknown to all but a handful, Morgan was a lifelong sufferer of neurofibromatosis; he knew that a birth defect is suffered by (only) the child, and only regretted by the parent.



In his life, Morgan told three women that he loved them and he married two of them. He wishes all three the best that life has to offer.



Morgan enjoyed a varied career in healthcare and enjoyed numerous managerial positions from CEO to Business Manager in both hospitals and clinics. Morgan hoped he made indelible and invaluable contributions to each company and the employees he managed.



Morgan loved his Catholic faith, Kappa Alpha Order and the City of Shreveport; he did everything in his power to promote them all. Morgan was an alter boy at Saint John Berchmans, co-founder and charter president and first elected president of the Knights of Columbus Council at St John Berchmans Cathedral; Co-founder of the Kappa Alpha Order Alumni Association of Shreveport.



Morgan was cremated and his cremains were surrounded by family and friends that were dear and true to him. The song he loved the most, In a gadda da vida, was played per his request. Morgan was buried in the Matthews family plot at Forest Park Cemetary West.



In lieu of memorials, his wish was to call a friend that you have not spoken to in a long time or better yet take them to lunch.



It is hard to forget someone who gave you so much to remember, goodbye my dear old friend.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store